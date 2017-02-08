News & Gossip
George Lopez Curses Out Heckler Offended By His Jokes ‘I’m Talking B*tch’

The comedian reacted absurdly to a fan flipping her middle finger at one of her jokes.

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
The Natural Resources Defense Council Presents 'NRDC's Night of Comedy' Benefit with Seth Meyers, John Oliver, George Lopez, Mike Birbiglia and Hasan Minhaj

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty


Actor and standup comedian George Lopez verbally obliterated a fan who didn’t appreciate his racially themed jokes.

At the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix on Saturday, Lopez delivered a joke saying, “There are only two rules in the Latino family—don’t marry somebody black and don’t park in front of our house.”

The jab led one woman, seated in the front row, to give Lopez the middle finger. The motion sent Lopez into a foul language rant.

“I’m talking bitch. You paid to see a show, sit your ass down. You can’t take a joke, you’re in the wrong motherfucking place. Sit your ass down or get the fuck out of here.”

The crowd cheered him on as the verbal tirade continued.

“I’ll give you two choices: Shut the fuck up or get the fuck out. I tell you what, I’ll make the choice for you. Get the fuck out of here. I’ll make the choice for you, bye. You can’t take a joke you’re in the wrong motherfucking place. Bye. Four seats just opened up front.”

