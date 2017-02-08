Entertainment News
Get a First Look at Trey Songz’s Dating Reality Show ‘Tremaine The Playboy’ [VIDEO] 

1 hour ago

Tremaine “Trey Songz” Neverson is the latest celebrity bachelor to try finding love on the set of a reality show. VH1 announces a new web-series ‘Tremaine The Playboy’ airing on TremaineThePlayboy.com aimed at finding Trey’s true love as he ‘painstakingly’ sifts through seventeen women competing to be the only object of his affection. The show seems to have everything one would see in a dating show of this sort: fighting, crying, jealousy, confessions, and of course sex.

Draya Michele and Steelo Brim serve as hosts for the VH1 web-series.Check out the trailer for ‘Tremaine The Playboy’ below.

