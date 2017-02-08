Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Migos Release ‘Dab of Ranch’ in Honor of Their Favorite Snacks

32 mins ago

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979

Banger Alert!! A few months ago, the Migos shared a video of them dropping bars in the studio about their favorite snacks dipped in ranch. With the trio having the number one album in the country “Culture,” anything Migos touches lately turns to gold, so they decided to make it an official song and called it, of course, “DAb of RAnch!”

Migos also performed “Emmitt Smith” for the Cowboys legend himself at an exlusive Superbowl party and well…you gotta see the Hall of Fame running back reaction’s for yourself!


Culture , dab , Emmitt Smith , Hip Hop , Migos , Ranch , t-shirt

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Migos Release ‘Dab of Ranch’ in Honor of Their Favorite Snacks

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

Videos
Latest
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos Release ‘Dab of Ranch’ in Honor of…
 32 mins ago
The REAL 92.3 Birthday Bash
SAY WHAT??? O.T. Genasis To Cash In On…
 6 hours ago
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
Drake On Trump: One Man Can’t Tear This…
 23 hours ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: From Stripper To…
 1 day ago
Got Work? – Who’s Hiring Metro Atlanta!
 1 day ago
Cavalier J.R. Smith Holds Premature Daughter Dakota For…
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To Bronzeville Episode #1
 1 day ago
Chance The Rapper Thinks Donald Trump Is A…
 1 day ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘CULTURE’ TOPS CHARTS
 1 day ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Kimbella Plays Guard Dog In Yandy’s…
 2 days ago
Nebu Kiniza in the Beat Studio
‘Gassed Up’ Artist Nebu Kiniza Talks Fame, Family…
 2 days ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Rosa Parks: “Mother Of The Civil Rights Movement”
 2 days ago
Super Bowl LI: How Bow Wow Might’ve Jinxed…
 2 days ago
What Happened To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey?
 2 days ago
T.I. & More Atlanta Rappers React To Falcons…
 2 days ago
GOOGLE Takes A Stand!
 2 days ago
photos