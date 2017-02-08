Migos Release ‘Dab of Ranch’ in Honor of Their Favorite Snacks

Banger Alert!! A few months ago, the Migos shared a video of them dropping bars in the studio about their favorite snacks dipped in ranch. With the trio having the number one album in the country “Culture,” anything Migos touches lately turns to gold, so they decided to make it an official song and called it, of course, “DAb of RAnch!”

Migos also performed “Emmitt Smith” for the Cowboys legend himself at an exlusive Superbowl party and well…you gotta see the Hall of Fame running back reaction’s for yourself!

