House Defunds Planned Parenthood In Virginia Despite Protests

House Defunds Planned Parenthood In Virginia Despite Protests

The controversial decision came after women's rights advocates rallied on the Capitol grounds and in the House chamber Tuesday.

5 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
The House voted to defund Planned Parenthood in Virginia Tuesday despite women’s rights advocates protesting on the Capitol grounds and the House chamber, reports 13NEWS NOW..

From 13NEWS NOW:

On a 60-33 party-line vote, the House approved HB 2264, which would cut off federal Title X funding for Planned Parenthood and any other groups that perform abortions in Virginia. Without the funding, the organization says it would have to shut its five clinics in the state.

About a dozen protesters lined the sidewalk at Capitol Square on Tuesday morning as legislators walked from the General Assembly Building to the state Capitol. They held signs declaring “I Stand with Planned Parenthood” and “Stop the War on Virginia Women.”

Later, wearing T-shirts that spelled out “We are watching,” the demonstrators sat in the first row of the gallery overlooking the House floor to urge delegates to vote against the bill. The protesters represented such groups as Progress Virginia, NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia, the Virginia Latina Advocacy Network, the Virginia Civic Engagement Table and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia.

The defunding effort — which is coming on multiple fronts — is also part of a growing debate about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act created during former president Barack Obama’s administration, reports CBS News.

SOURCE: 13NEWS NOWCBS News

