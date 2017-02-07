Watch: Barack Obama & Richard Branson Enjoy A Kitesurfing Battle On Vacation

After a well-deserved two-week vacation, President Obama and Michelle Obama are settling into ordinary citizen status.
The couple stayed off the grid during their break with minimal sightings as they enjoyed quality time in Palm Springs, California and the British Virgin Islands. As guests of billionaire businessman and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, the Obamas spent a few days on Moskito Island.
In a post on Virgin’s website, Branson noted Obama’s love for extreme water sports, especially since he was not allowed to engage during his eight-year term.
So in good fun, Branson offered the former POTUS a challenge.
“…could Barack learn to kitesurf before I learned to foilboard? We agreed to have a final day battle to see who could stay up the longest,” Branson wrote.
The two men spent a few days learning their respective sports until it was time to go to battle on the last day of the visit. In the end, Branson says Obama claimed the victory.
“We were neck and neck until the last run on the last day, when I got up on the foilboard and screamed along for over 50 metres, three feet above the water,” Branson wrote. “I was feeling very pleased with myself, only to look over and see Barack go 100 metres on his kiteboard! I had to doff my cap to him and celebrate his victory.”
“After all he has done for the world, I couldn’t begrudge him his well-deserved win,” Branson wrote.
But according to Branson, the challenge isn’t over. “On his next visit, we plan to do the long kite over to Anegada together. Next time, may the best (British) man win!,” he wrote.
SOURCE: Virgin
