Melania Trump Reveals Plans To Leverage Office Of First Lady To Make Millions

A lawsuit filed on Monday revealed First Lady Melania Trump’s intention to leverage her husband’s job into deals worth many millions of dollars, reports Think Progress.

In the filing, the First Lady told the court she intended to pursue licensing deals in “apparel, accessories, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics, hair care, skin care, and fragrance,” and that she would be “one of the most photographed women in the world.”

The bombshell revelations came about in Melania Trump’s $150 million libel lawsuit against the Daily Mail, which published a story saying she once worked as an escort during the 1990s. Although the Daily Mail issued a retraction, Trump refiled the lawsuit after it was dismissed in Maryland on judicial grounds.

She maintains in the suit that these business opportunities will be less available to her while her husband is in the White House because of the Daily Mail article. Or, being labeled a prostitute will probably hurt your brand.

Melania Trump, like her husband, seems to be ready to use the office of the presidency to make money.

Think Progress reports that Donald Trump recently doubled the initiation fee for his private club in Florida, Mar-a-lago, from $100,000 to $200,000 and then spent last weekend attending events with members, utilizing his position to increase his personal coffers.

And this is just one of his reported (impeachable) conflicts of interest. He reportedly also plans to triple the number of hotels with his name in the United States, and has not fully divested from his holdings as head of his eponymous privately held company.

In other news, Melania Trump has not yet begun her “anti-bullying” campaign as promised.

SOURCE: Think Progress

