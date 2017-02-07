Black Tony Steals A Policeman’s Motorcycle [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up to very excitedly explain that he when he went to Krispy Kreme, he ended up leaving with the best of the goodies- and it wasn’t a doughnut. A cop left his motorcycle on and idling outside of the shop! So of course, Black Tony couldn’t keep his hands off of it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

