Gary’s Tea: How Kanye West Pissed Off Fashion Week Organizers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

8 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
You may remember that Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 4 fashion show on Roosevelt Island caused a lot of chaos and made headlines last year. This year’s debut is set to happen on February 15th, but Kanye West apparently went ahead and arranged this without consulting New York Fashion Week’s powers that be (that is, the CFDA, or Council of Fashion Designers of America).

So, is that it? Will the show be cancelled? Knowing Kanye, probably not, but that’s not going to stop a whole bunch of fashion industry folks from being royally peeved about it. Check out this exclusive video above for more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

