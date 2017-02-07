Dr. Tartt’s Tips On Finding Love In 2017 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, and winter being a difficult time for people in general, it can be hard out there for the single people hoping and searching for serious relationships. Relationship and dating expert Dr. Tartt gives some tips on how single people can maximize their potential to meet new, attractive people that are the right fit.

Dating isn’t easy, but it doesn’t have to be as hard as we make it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of Dr. Tartt’s helpful advice in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

