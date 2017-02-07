Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Dr. Tartt’s Tips On Finding Love In 2017 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

7 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, and winter being a difficult time for people in general, it can be hard out there for the single people hoping and searching for serious relationships. Relationship and dating expert Dr. Tartt gives some tips on how single people can maximize their potential to meet new, attractive people that are the right fit.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Dating isn’t easy, but it doesn’t have to be as hard as we make it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of Dr. Tartt’s helpful advice in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Dr. Tartt: How Parents Can Help Stop Bullying In Schools & Online [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED:  Dr. Tart Discusses Teen Bullying Solutions [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Dr. Tartt Discusses Boundaries When Dating With Children [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Celebrity Cougars & Sugar Daddies

14 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Cougars & Sugar Daddies

Continue reading Dr. Tartt’s Tips On Finding Love In 2017 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Celebrity Cougars & Sugar Daddies

2017 , couples , dating , Dr. Tartt , expert , Love , Relationship , valentine's day

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
Drake On Trump: One Man Can’t Tear This…
 3 hours ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: From Stripper To…
 7 hours ago
Got Work? – Who’s Hiring Metro Atlanta!
 8 hours ago
Cavalier J.R. Smith Holds Premature Daughter Dakota For…
 8 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To Bronzeville Episode #1
 11 hours ago
Chance The Rapper Thinks Donald Trump Is A…
 11 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘CULTURE’ TOPS CHARTS
 11 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Kimbella Plays Guard Dog In Yandy’s…
 19 hours ago
Nebu Kiniza in the Beat Studio
‘Gassed Up’ Artist Nebu Kiniza Talks Fame, Family…
 1 day ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Rosa Parks: “Mother Of The Civil Rights Movement”
 1 day ago
Super Bowl LI: How Bow Wow Might’ve Jinxed…
 1 day ago
What Happened To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey?
 1 day ago
T.I. & More Atlanta Rappers React To Falcons…
 1 day ago
GOOGLE Takes A Stand!
 1 day ago
SMH: ‘New Edition’ Actor’s Derogatory Comments About Black…
 1 day ago
Samara From “Rings” Scares Audiences At The #XillaMovieParty…
 1 day ago
photos