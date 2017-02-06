BlackHistoryMonth Mix Honors Barack Obama’s Eclectic Musical Taste

With Barack Obama‘s historic presidency ending just before the start of Black History Month, Screens And Rhymes collaborated with DJ Thaddeus Jeffries to create this playlist honoring the 44th president. Considering how things are going with number 45, Americans are more thankful for his predecessor than ever before.

This 42 track mix was curated from Barack’s own Presidential playlists, the long line of artists that visited the White House during his term, and the film Southside With You.

Screens And Rhymes called President Obama “the greatest pop culture President of all time,” for his support of popular music and the arts during his tenure. “Thanks Obama” mixes funk, soul, hip-hop, R&B, jazz from the contemporary to the classic.” Enjoy cuts from Beyoncé, Nas and Young Jeezy are represented, to Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye and The O’Jays.

Check out the playlist and enjoy:

1. Black President – Nas 2. My President – Young Jeezy 3. Neighbors – J Cole 4. Angels – Chance the Rapper 5. So Ambitious – Jay-Z 6. The Greatest – KING 7. Woo – Erykah Badu 8. Good Man (DJ Theory Edit) – Raphael Saadiq 9. Classic Man (King Most Redirection) – Jidenna 10. You’re All I Need to Get By (feat. Mary J Blige) – Method Man 11. Keep on Movin – Soul II Soul 12. Lovely Day (DJ Eleven Edit) – Bill Withers 13. Let’s Stay Together (feat. Barack Obama) – Al Green 14. Signed, Sealed, Delivered – Stevie Wonder 15. Funky President – James Brown 16. Rock Steady – Aretha Franklin 17. Basketball – Kurtis Blow 18. Miss You Much – Janet Jackson 19. Move on Up – Curtis Mayfield 20. Touch the Sky – Kanye West 21. What’s Going On (House Mix) – Marvin Gaye 22. UMI Says – Mos Def 23. I Love Music – The O’Jays 24. Workin Day N Night – Michael Jackson 25. I Would Die 4 You – Prince 26. Smooth Sailin – Leon Bridges 27. Sinnerman – Nina Simone 28. My favorite things- John Coltrane 29. Way Down in the Hole – Tom Waits 30. Trapped by a thing called Love – Denise LaSalle 31. So much trouble in the world – Bob Marley 32. Amazing Grace/Tribute to Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church – Barack Obama 32. Superpower (feat. Frank Ocean) – Beyonce 33. Woman, Etc. (King Most Redirection) – Nina Simone 34. Alright – Ledisi 35. Memories Live – Talib Kweli 36. So Very Hard to Go – Tower of Power 37. Forrest Gump – Frank Ocean 38. Blackman Know Yourself (The Roots Remix) – Fela Kuti 39. Family Affair – Sly & The Family Stone 40. Alright – Kendrick Lamar 41. Say Yes – Floetry 42. Nothing Even Matters (feat. D’Angelo) – Lauryn Hill

Also On 97.9 The Beat: