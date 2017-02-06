BlackHistoryMonth Mix Honors Barack Obama’s Eclectic Musical Taste

With Barack Obama‘s historic presidency ending just before the start of Black History Month, Screens And Rhymes collaborated with DJ Thaddeus Jeffries to create this playlist honoring the 44th president. Considering how things are going with number 45, Americans are more thankful for his predecessor than ever before.
This 42 track mix was curated from Barack’s own Presidential playlists, the long line of artists that visited the White House during his term, and the film Southside With You.
Screens And Rhymes called President Obama “the greatest pop culture President of all time,” for his support of popular music and the arts during his tenure. “Thanks Obama” mixes funk, soul, hip-hop, R&B, jazz from the contemporary to the classic.” Enjoy cuts from Beyoncé, Nas and Young Jeezy are represented, to Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye and The O’Jays.
2. My President – Young Jeezy
3. Neighbors – J Cole
4. Angels – Chance the Rapper
5. So Ambitious – Jay-Z
6. The Greatest – KING
7. Woo – Erykah Badu
8. Good Man (DJ Theory Edit) – Raphael Saadiq
9. Classic Man (King Most Redirection) – Jidenna
10. You’re All I Need to Get By (feat. Mary J Blige) – Method Man
11. Keep on Movin – Soul II Soul
12. Lovely Day (DJ Eleven Edit) – Bill Withers
13. Let’s Stay Together (feat. Barack Obama) – Al Green
14. Signed, Sealed, Delivered – Stevie Wonder
15. Funky President – James Brown
16. Rock Steady – Aretha Franklin
17. Basketball – Kurtis Blow
18. Miss You Much – Janet Jackson
19. Move on Up – Curtis Mayfield
20. Touch the Sky – Kanye West
21. What’s Going On (House Mix) – Marvin Gaye
22. UMI Says – Mos Def
23. I Love Music – The O’Jays
24. Workin Day N Night – Michael Jackson
25. I Would Die 4 You – Prince
26. Smooth Sailin – Leon Bridges
27. Sinnerman – Nina Simone
28. My favorite things- John Coltrane
29. Way Down in the Hole – Tom Waits
30. Trapped by a thing called Love – Denise LaSalle
31. So much trouble in the world – Bob Marley
32. Amazing Grace/Tribute to Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church – Barack Obama
32. Superpower (feat. Frank Ocean) – Beyonce
33. Woman, Etc. (King Most Redirection) – Nina Simone
34. Alright – Ledisi
35. Memories Live – Talib Kweli
36. So Very Hard to Go – Tower of Power
37. Forrest Gump – Frank Ocean
38. Blackman Know Yourself (The Roots Remix) – Fela Kuti
39. Family Affair – Sly & The Family Stone
40. Alright – Kendrick Lamar
41. Say Yes – Floetry
42. Nothing Even Matters (feat. D’Angelo) – Lauryn Hill