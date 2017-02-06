#BlackHistoryStar: Rosa Parks: “Mother Of The Civil Rights Movement”

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BlackHistoryStar: Rosa Parks: “Mother Of The Civil Rights Movement”

22 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Rosa Parks Gets Fingerprinted

Source: Underwood Archives / Getty


Today’s Black History Star is Rosa Parks, the “Mother Of The Civil Rights Movement”.

Rosa Parks, known as the mother of the civil rights movement, would have celebrated her 104th birthday Saturday. The day falls during Black History Month, a time to honor and educate about African-American history in the United States.

Parks has been well remembered for her refusal to give up her seat for a white man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955, a date that triggered boycotts and spurred the civil rights movement across the country. Parks died in 2005, leaving behind a monumental legacy and moving words to guide the modern civil rights movement.

Below are a sampling of facts about and quotes by Parks

  1. Parks wasn’t actually sitting in a “whites only” section. She was one row behind the section designated for white people. Parks was asked to move further back when a white man boarded the bus and the front section was already crowded. The three black passengers seated next to Parks moved, but she refused.
  2. She wasn’t the first black woman to refuse to move on a bus. Fifteen-year-old Claudette Colvin was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus only nine months before Parks was. Parks helped raise defense funds for Colvin. Three other women who refused to move were the plaintiffs in a Supreme Court case that resulted in the court striking down segregation on buses.
  3. An institute exists named after Parks and her husband. The Rosa and Raymond Parks Institute for Self Development has aimed to motivate and educate youth about civil rights history. Parks cofounded the institute in 1987 in honor of her husband, who died 10 years earlier.
  4. Parks received more than 43 honorary doctorate degrees. She also received the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP) Spingarn Medal, the Martin Luther King Jr. Non-Violent Peace Prize and the presidential Medal of Freedom. Parks was voted one of the most influential people of the 20th century by Time magazine.
  5. Parks was the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. After her death, her casket was placed in the rotunda of the capitol, making her the first woman and second African-American in history to be honored there. Parks’ casket was there for two days to allow people to pay their respects.

READ MORE

 

Rosa Parks

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #BlackHistoryStar: Rosa Parks: “Mother Of The Civil Rights Movement”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To Bronzeville Episode #1
 6 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘CULTURE’ TOPS CHARTS
 7 hours ago
Nebu Kiniza in the Beat Studio
‘Gassed Up’ Artist Nebu Kiniza Talks Fame, Family…
 21 hours ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Rosa Parks: “Mother Of The Civil Rights Movement”
 22 hours ago
Super Bowl LI: How Bow Wow Might’ve Jinxed…
 1 day ago
What Happened To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey?
 1 day ago
T.I. & More Atlanta Rappers React To Falcons…
 1 day ago
GOOGLE Takes A Stand!
 1 day ago
SMH: ‘New Edition’ Actor’s Derogatory Comments About Black…
 1 day ago
Samara From “Rings” Scares Audiences At The #XillaMovieParty…
 1 day ago
Watch Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Performance
 1 day ago
Too Soon: All The Early “Falcons Won” Memes
 1 day ago
T.I., French Montana, Chrissy Teigen & More Had…
 2 days ago
Meek Mill Denies Involvement in the Nicki Minaj Burglary
 3 days ago
Florida Entrepreneur Creates Gun Fashion Line For Women
OMG! Find Out Why Model/Actor Tyson Beckford Pulls…
 3 days ago
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Did Meek Mill Rob Nicki Minaj?!!
 3 days ago
photos