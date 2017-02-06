Effortless Trolling Or Coincidence?: The Bushes Appear At Super Bowl LI

Remember that time the Bushes said they couldn’t attend President Trump’s inauguration ceremony because they were too sick?
Well, after being released from a Houston area hospital in late January, former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush appeared well enough to make a surprise appearance at Super Bowl LI on Sunday.
President Bush, 92, hinted at the coin toss with a tweet on February 1. “Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl,” he wrote.
The crowd erupted in cheers when the couple was escorted onto the filed by the military. While it was awesome to see them in good spirits, social media had a field day with the tweets and memes.
We’re not going to speculate further on their absence at inauguration, but we definitely see you Mr. and Mrs. Bush. Troll on!
