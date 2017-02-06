GET THE LOOK: NYFW Mens Ambassador Dale Moss Talks His Top 3 Favorite Menswear Trends

News & Gossip
Beauties, discover the top trends in menswear and see the looks modeled by some MAJOR eyecandy!

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
New York Fashion Week Mens showed all the great fashion and style coming for Fall/Winter 2017. NFL wide receiver Dale Moss stopped by Hello Live to discuss the upcoming Superbowl, New York Fashion Week Mens and what you need to buy for your man to keep him stylish and on trend.

Dale is one of the official New York Fashion Week Mens ambassadors, attending several shows, including Todd Snyder. Dale is a Wilhelmina Model (and it’s not hard to see why!).

Dale Moss Interview

Source: Dale Moss


The 28-year-old, who is one of five (he has four sisters!) recently was interviewed by Bleu Magazine on his transition and transformation from athletics to entertainment. Are we looking at the next Michael Strahan?!

Dale Moss Interview

Source: Dale Moss / Bleu Magazine


Dale is sharing his fashion sense with us and told us his top 3 trends for men (as well as what he saw on the runways that your man will definitely want for Fall/Winter 2017!). Get into these looks that Dale is modeling and check out our models and where you can get the look!

ATHLEISURE

Dale is an athlete so athleisure is always a staple.

Dale Moss Interview

Source: Dale Moss


The great thing about the athleisure look is that you can do and go so many places. You can also be versatile, pairing a sweater and light jacket with either sweats or dressing up the look more with jeans, like Dale did for his appearance with Danielle on Hello Live!

Dale Moss Interview

Source: Bernard Smalls / Hello Beautiful


We show you how to style a look that’s perfect for the gym or a weekend with friends.

Dale Moss Interview

Source: Bernard Smalls / Hello Beautiful


Your clothing does not have to be expensive, beauties. This entire look that Kyle Goldberg is modeling is from JCPenney (yes, really!). When you are doing athleisure, you can never go wrong with all black and a pop of color.

Dale Moss Interview

Source: Bernard Smalls / Hello Beautiful


We are loving this $41.00 neon bright Nike hoodie that Style & Brand Architect, Jamaal Strickland, chose to complete the outfit. What a way to continue the pop of color via the $79.00 Nike Reax 9 Mens Training Shoes. This $69.00, St. Johns Bay Bomber Jacket and $40.00 Xersion Jogger Cargo Pants, has Kyle ready to step out in style or shoot some hoops, all for under $250.00!

CLASSIC, WELL FITTED SUIT

Dale Moss Interview

Source: Dale Moss


There is nothing like a man in a classic suit and there’s nothing more important when you are wearing one (whether you are a man or a woman), than ensuring it’s well tailored and fitted. What exactly is a ‘well fitted’ suit? Find out here and make sure your bae looks good whether at work, church, or at that fancy event.

Dale Moss Interview

Source: Bernard Smalls / Hello Beautiful


Dale loves black or black or navy on black, depending on the event. Jamaal is modeling an all navy suit and shows us how to pair it with caramel monk straps with complimentary purple patterned tie and pocket square.

Dale Moss Interview

Source: Bernard Smalls / Hello Beautiful


You’re man is guaranteed to close his next deal in this look. You can get sharp suits from the Michael Strahan Collection and we’re really loving these Kenneth Cole monk strap shoes (not pictured).

Dale Moss Interview

Source: Bernard Smalls / Hello Beautiful


Personally, Jamaal loves ties and pocket squares by Calvin Klein.

SWEATER AND A BLAZER

“I’ve really grown to like turtlenecks as long as they are not an overly thick material.”

~ Dale Moss

 

Dale Moss Interview

Source: Dale Moss


 

This is the perfect cocktail attire to transition you from Winter into Spring (or even for Fall!). Dale shares a great style tip, “Cashmere is perfect and it breathes.” Beauties, looking for the menswear definition of business casual? This is it.

Now you have the top trends and tips for your man to be in fashion and style this season. Definitely tune into the episode of Hello Live!

Dale Moss Interview

Source: Bernard Smalls / Hello Beautiful


Want more menswear style advice for Dale and to find out his favorite designers for the season? Find out even more, here.

