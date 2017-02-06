Rickey Smiley’s Granddad And Ms. Janie Take Hilarious Shots At Each Other [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley‘s granddad chatted with him and the rest of the morning show on his 91st birthday! He greeted Headkrack, Rock-T and Da Brat and accepted birthday wishes from everybody. Then, Ms. Janie joined in on the fun and he and Rickey’s granddad went back and forth taking shots at one another in a hilarious and playful conversation.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Riles Up Ms. Janie With Outrageous Suggestions [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Pulls Election Prank On Ms. Janie! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Granddad Gives His Secret To Living 90 Years [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]