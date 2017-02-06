Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley's Granddad And Ms. Janie Take Hilarious Shots At Each Other [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Rickey Smiley‘s granddad chatted with him and the rest of the morning show on his 91st birthday! He greeted Headkrack, Rock-T and Da Brat and accepted birthday wishes from everybody. Then, Ms. Janie joined in on the fun and he and Rickey’s granddad went back and forth taking shots at one another in a hilarious and playful conversation.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

birthday , granddad , grandfather , Ms. Janie , rickey smiley

photos