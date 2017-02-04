Tamron Hall Dedicates First Day Away From NBC To HIV/AIDS Charity

Always a class act,didn’t spend her first day away from NBC and MNBC bad mouthing her former employer, instead she dedicated the day to charity.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 46-year-old journalist and news anchor posted a video of herself on social media cleaning out her closet, getting ready to give her old clothes to her favorite organization, Housing Works.

With bags of clothes and hat boxes taking over her closet, Hall says, “Okay, what have I been doing all day?”



"These are good times for everybody and good times for one of my favorite organizations, Housing Works," she said as she showed off some pretty dope Jimmy Choo heels, work clothes and cocktail dresses that she planned on donating. "I have packed up a mother load headed to Housing Works to donate all these things. Hopefully you will support them — they're an amazing organization. And look: You get a whole lot of my stuff!"

The New York-based non-profit focuses on the HIV/AIDS and homelessness epidemic by providing services to the community and lobbying for policy change. The clothes Hall donated will be sold at a number of Housing Works thrift stores, whose proceeds benefit the organization.

During the video, Hall also thanked her fans: “Thank you guys so much for your sweet social media messages, it has meant so much to me.”

As we previously reported, NBC issued a statement on Wednesday announcing that Hall decided to leave NBC News and MSNBC after 10 years with both networks. The report came after NBC reportedly canceled the third hour of TODAY, which was hosted by Hall and Al Roker, to make room for former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly. Hall was the first Black woman to co-host the TODAY show in its 65-year history.

Good luck Tamron, you make us proud!

