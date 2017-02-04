Bobby Brown Rocks Jacket With A Photo Of Bobbi Kristina Brown On It

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Bobby Brown Rocks Jacket With A Photo Of Bobbi Kristina Brown On It

The R&B singer recently paid homage to his "angel in heaven."

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2014 Macy's Music Festival - Day 2

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty


Last week, Bobby Brown stepped outside wearing a jacket that paid homage to his late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

According to People, the R&B singer headed to a meeting wearing a gray sweatsuit and a bomber with a black-and-white photo of Bobbi Kristina, his daughter with the late Whitney Houston, on the back. Above the photo was the message, “My Angel in Heaven.”

As HelloBeautiful previously reported, Brown died surrounded in July 2015, nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia, home by her boyfriend Nick Gordon. She was only 22-years-old.

It was widely speculated that Bobbi Kristina had followed in her parents’ footsteps of drug addiction, however, a source close to Bobbi K told People in 2015  that in the months before her death, Bobbi denied any drug use.

“She said, ‘I know how my mother died, and I’ve learned from her mistakes,’ ” the source recalls. “She seemed very adamant.”

Brown has been very open about struggling with the death of his daughter.

“We should have been better,” Brown told Robin Roberts in a 2016 “20/20″ interview. “We could have been better. “It’s not a mystery to me. The same thing that happened to my daughter is what happened to Whitney … there’s only one person that was around both occasions. Only one person who says they were there to protect them … and he didn’t.”

In a statement he wrote, “Krissy was and is an angel. I am completely numb at this time. My family must find a way to live with her in spirit and honor her memory. Our loss is unimaginable.”

RELATED NEWS:

Sources Claim Bobby Brown Had Serious Health Issues During Holiday

Cissy Houston Slams Bobby Brown’s ’20/20′ Interview Claims

What We Learned About Bobbi Kristina And Whitney Houston From Bobby Brown’s Bombshell Interview

Bobbi Kristina , bobby brown , celebrity death

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Bobby Brown Rocks Jacket With A Photo Of Bobbi Kristina Brown On It

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Meek Mill Denies Involvement in the Nicki Minaj Burglary
 18 hours ago
Florida Entrepreneur Creates Gun Fashion Line For Women
OMG! Find Out Why Model/Actor Tyson Beckford Pulls…
 21 hours ago
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Did Meek Mill Rob Nicki Minaj?!!
 22 hours ago
Watch How Black Movie Lovers Turned Up At Sundance
 2 days ago
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise’s Smarts Can’t Keep Her Out…
 2 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia’s Case Against Cyrus Is Getting Real
 2 days ago
Kehlani Reacts To Having No. 1 Album, Shares…
 3 days ago
Case Talks About ’90s Movie Soundtracks And More…
 3 days ago
Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Reportedly Trashed in $200,000 Burglary
 3 days ago
OH NO! Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Burglarized & Vandalized
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Is Giving You A First…
 3 days ago
Lauryn Hill Finally Issues An Apology For Her…
 3 days ago
Is it OK to Uber your kids??
 3 days ago
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 3 days ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 3 days ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 3 days ago
photos