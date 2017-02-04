Watch How Black Movie Lovers Turned Up At Sundance

Watch How Black Movie Lovers Turned Up At Sundance

Folks came from all over the country to support indie films.

When the doors to Hollywood are closed tightly shut, marginalized voices often take to independent film to tell their stories. The best place to see those films, and possibly discover the next Spike Lee or Ava DuVernay? The Sundance Film Festival.
The nation’s largest and most prestigious film festival has launched the careers of some of the best talent in Black Hollywood, so it’s no surprise that film lovers from far and wide descend on Park City, Utah every January to find out who’s got next.
This year, Global Grind was there and chatted with some of the most loyal film fans out there. Watch above to see how Black folks turned up at Sundance this year.
