Brandy Explains Why Her New Cooking Show Is Out Of Her Comfort Zone [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

3 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Brandy and Gary With Da Tea chatted about her extraordinary Soul Train Awards performance, and the way 90s music can take us back so easily to specific times in our lives. She also talks about her new cooking show on FOX, called “My Kitchen Rules,” in which she stars alongside her brother, Ray J. She explains why she wanted to get out of her comfort zone and do a cooking show because of her tendency not to cook things from scratch that often.

Brandy does reveal, however, the dish that does make from scratch that she considers her specialty. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

