Brandy Explains Why Her New Cooking Show Is Out Of Her Comfort Zone [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Brandy and Gary With Da Tea chatted about her extraordinary Soul Train Awards performance, and the way 90s music can take us back so easily to specific times in our lives. She also talks about her new cooking show on FOX, called “My Kitchen Rules,” in which she stars alongside her brother, Ray J. She explains why she wanted to get out of her comfort zone and do a cooking show because of her tendency not to cook things from scratch that often.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Brandy does reveal, however, the dish that does make from scratch that she considers her specialty. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Why Brandy Is Confessing & Apologizing To Her Fans [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How Did Brandy Respond When Asked About Her Ex-Fiance? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: What Triggered Brandy & Monica’s Beef? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
17 photos Launch gallery
1. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
Source:Instagram
1 of 17
2. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
Source:Instagram
2 of 17
3. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
Source:Instagram
3 of 17
4. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
Source:Instagram
4 of 17
5. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
Source:PR Photos
5 of 17
6. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
Source:PR Photos
6 of 17
7. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
Source:PR
7 of 17
8. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
Source:Instagram
8 of 17
9. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
Source:Instagram
9 of 17
10. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
Source:Instagram
10 of 17
11. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
Source:Instagram
11 of 17
12. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
Source:Instagram
12 of 17
13. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
Source:Instagram
13 of 17
14. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
Source:Instagram
14 of 17
15. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
Source:Instagram
15 of 17
16. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
Source:PRPhotos.com
16 of 17
17. 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style
Source:PR Photos
17 of 17