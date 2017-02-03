Yaaasss! Chance the Rapper Models Incredible ‘Thank U Obama’ T-Shirt Collection

Joe Fresh Goods' new line totally taps into our collective love and admiration for the nation's first Black family.

3 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
With every day that we are subjected to the Trump administration, the more we are reminded of how much we miss former President Obama. Thankfully, designer Joe Fresh Goods completely understands our pain and launched a ThankUObama t-shirt line to express our collective love and admiration for the nation’s first Black family.

The collection first dropped on January 20 — and quickly sold out— but given the overwhelmingly positive reaction, Joe Fresh Goods is restocking the entire line online, Refinery reported.

“With this project, I wanted to timestamp a period in my life where I felt like I [could] do whatever I wanted to do and be whatever I wanted to be,” owner Joe Lloyd wrote on the site.

“The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially and most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying ‘thank you’ and give me something to smile at every now and then when I look in the closet.”

Even better? The epitome of #BlackBoyJoy, Chance The Rapper, is their new face.

The line consists of are nine pieces, referencing Obama’s life and his tenure at the White House including an airbrushed commemorative wedding tee, a jersey with the number 44 (the number president he was) and our personal fave, a shout out to Malia and her college, Harvard University.

Prices range from $28 to $150.

We want everything in this line! And just when we were starting to save our coins.  THANK YOU OBAMA!

 

Order your ThankUObama gear at thankuobama.us.

photos