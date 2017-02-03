Yaaasss! Chance the Rapper Models Incredible ‘Thank U Obama’ T-Shirt Collection

With every day that we are subjected to the Trump administration, the more we are reminded of how much we miss former. Thankfully, designer Joe Fresh Goods completely understands our pain and launched at-shirt line to express our collective love and admiration for the nation’s first Black family.

The collection first dropped on January 20 — and quickly sold out— but given the overwhelmingly positive reaction, Joe Fresh Goods is restocking the entire line online, Refinery reported.

yea, this probably my most iconic collection to date. 💕 1/20/17 #thankyouobama A photo posted by @joefreshgoods on Jan 18, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

“With this project, I wanted to timestamp a period in my life where I felt like I [could] do whatever I wanted to do and be whatever I wanted to be,” owner Joe Lloyd wrote on the site.

“The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially and most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying ‘thank you’ and give me something to smile at every now and then when I look in the closet.”

Even better? The epitome of #BlackBoyJoy, Chance The Rapper, is their new face.

I'm a model now. #ThankUObama droppin in like 15 minutes. ThankUObama.us pic.twitter.com/Y7jOHKzRam — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017

The line consists of are nine pieces, referencing Obama’s life and his tenure at the White House including an airbrushed commemorative wedding tee, a jersey with the number 44 (the number president he was) and our personal fave, a shout out to Malia and her college, Harvard University.

Prices range from $28 to $150.

mood: let's just surprise em. A photo posted by @joefreshgoods on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

We want everything in this line! And just when we were starting to save our coins. THANK YOU OBAMA!

collection sold out, thanks…..📸 by @nolisuniverse A photo posted by @joefreshgoods on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:09pm PST

Order your ThankUObama gear at thankuobama.us.

