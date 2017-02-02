Entertainment News
Kehlani Reacts To Having No. 1 Album, Shares Motivational Message [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

10 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Congrats are in order for sweet, sexy and savage Kehlani whose debut album is currently sitting at no. 1 on music charts!

The singer dropped by the Ko Show to talk about her accomplishment, in which she noted how she took criticism from her mixtape (You Should Be Here) and put the advice into the album. Good move for sure. Have you heard it yet. Download here.

Kehlani, always so transparent and positive, also talked about her previous homelessness and shared a motivational gem on how/why sometimes you just have to push through!

LIVE STREAM + PHOTOS BELOW:

 

