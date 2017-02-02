News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

June Ambrose Talks Pattern Play And The Stylish Benefit Of An Oversized Hat

18 hours ago

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

June Ambrose stopped by HB Studios and appeared on Hello Live hosted by our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James, and featuring special guest, Rae Holliday. June talked her new #RockMom limited edition sweaters, what’s currently trending and what fashion designers’ she’s looking forward to seeing at New York Fashion Week, the benefit to oversized hats and how to mix patterns, correctly (there is a science).

June Ambrose has launched a limited edition sweater line that features sweaters that say, #RockMom, Stay Woke, and even one with her effervescent image plastered on front. The sweatshirts have a cartoon kind of feel, reminiscing a Moschino type vibe. June stated, “I wanted to push the movement and promote the empowerment of mothers and how you can rock and still be sexy and work and still raise a family.” To June, we (women) are having it all. She gives advice to women when they are overwhelmed and struggling with work-life balance,

“Pace yourself. You can’t try to sprint it. It’s a marathon. It’s okay to pass the baton. Have a checklist. The things you don’t get one day, you handle it tomorrow.”

June Ambrose has paced herself throughout her fashion career, building a bevy of accolades over the past two decades. From costume designing for over 200 music videos, being the Marketing Director of Karl Kani, a celebrity stylist, author, and entrepreneur, she is not only a fashion maven, but also a fashion staple. What is fashion to June Ambrose?

“Fashion is meat without style. Designers want people to interpret the fashion.”

Style is the essence of fashion and really shows out in how one takes a piece that a designer has created and make it uniquely their own. June did this nicely with the athleisure trend, pairing her #RockMom shirt with designer pieces, to create a unique high-low look. Get June’s look from her Hello Live interview, here.

Speaking of getting a look, June is famously known for her oversized hats.

#wowwednesday On the Move to speak at Equinox high performance Summit! #staytuned

A photo posted by June Ambrose (@juneambrose) on

For June, it’s almost the higher the hat, the better the style. Why does she wear such ostentatiously tall headgear?

“Here’s the trick. If you wonder why I’m always wearing really tall, shafted hats, it’s because I’m vertically challenged. So the trick is, when I wear the flats, I make up for height, in the hat. [….] You have to think tall, even though I’m only 5’2″.”

June is a treasure chest of fashion tips and tricks and is known for her pattern party and ability to mix prints on prints on prints.

#thinkthirsday Benefit Lunch #lotd @ferragamo thank you @bobbytrendz You know I love playing with Prints

A photo posted by June Ambrose (@juneambrose) on

When pulled off correctly, mixed prints will have you looking unique and stylish.

“You have to be able to manipulate fashion to work for you.” ~ June Ambrose

June teaches us the art of mixing prints: scale. It’s all about scale when mixing prints. How do you scale correctly with patterns? June explains, “Put the smaller patterns on the biggest part of your body and the biggest patterns on the smallest part of your body.”  This will keep your look balanced and flattering. If the patterns are too much, focus on the colors, “When it becomes overwhelming for you, keep the color/tones the same.

#sobersaturday Private tour time of the @nmaahc #apeoplesjourney 🙏🏽

A photo posted by June Ambrose (@juneambrose) on

Pattern mixing is always on trend and definitely is an art when dressing. What additional trends is June into for this season? Athleisure, denim, metallics, and chunky heels are all on her radar. When discussing the upcoming New York Fashion Week, June is not only excited to see designers like Tracy Reese and fashion houses like Coach, but she’s also focusing on smaller designers, “If I go to any fashion shows this season, I want to go to new, emerging designers.”

Vera Wang Collection - Front Row & Backstage - September 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Michael Stewart / Getty


We love it.

What’s 2017 hold in store for June? “This is the year of taking it. It’s about claiming the things you want in life.” Yes! June continues, “When we start to give ourselves the label WE want, that’s where the power is.” June will also continue to use her platform to elevate larger issues around women and her various interests. She exclusively tells Hello Beautiful, “It’s not about filling in, it’s about service.

DON’T MISS:

Stamp Of Approval: Fashion Designer Oscar de la Renta Will Be Featured In 2017 Stamp Collection

TREND REPORT: 7 Trends For Spring Summer 2017 From Black Designers At NYFW

LET’S MAKEUP: Trust Fund Beauty Almost Matte Liquid Lipsticks Are Pigment Perfection

9 Ways Your Favorite Celebrities Are Wearing Sequins Post Holidays

10 photos Launch gallery

9 Ways Your Favorite Celebrities Are Wearing Sequins Post Holidays

Continue reading 9 Ways Your Favorite Celebrities Are Wearing Sequins Post Holidays

9 Ways Your Favorite Celebrities Are Wearing Sequins Post Holidays

Beauties, think that your sequin style has to be put away after New Years' Eve? Think again. <a href="http://hellobeautiful.com/playlist/trend-report-sashay-into-springsummer-2016-with-stripes-sequins-and-more/">Sequins are trending</a> straight into Spring 2017 and celebs are showing you how to sparkle and shine in this style. You will want to invest in some glitter and glam after you see these stylish ensembles.

celebrity fashion , fashion , june ambrose , new york fashion week , now trending , style , Stylist

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia’s Case Against Cyrus Is Getting Real
 2 hours ago
Kehlani Reacts To Having No. 1 Album, Shares…
 10 hours ago
Case Talks About ’90s Movie Soundtracks And More…
 11 hours ago
Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Reportedly Trashed in $200,000 Burglary
 11 hours ago
OH NO! Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Burglarized & Vandalized
 12 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Is Giving You A First…
 13 hours ago
Lauryn Hill Finally Issues An Apology For Her…
 14 hours ago
Is it OK to Uber your kids??
 15 hours ago
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 15 hours ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 16 hours ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 16 hours ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 17 hours ago
Too Cute: See More Photos Of Pregnant Beyoncé…
 17 hours ago
Watch: Here’s Young Thug’s Response to Gay Rumors
 18 hours ago
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Announce Children’s Clothing Line
 20 hours ago
Travis Scott Has Epic Fall At Drake Concert
 1 day ago
photos