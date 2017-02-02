News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

GET THE LOOK: Beyonce’s Maternity Lingerie

14 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

 

Get The look Beyonce maternity set

Source: Gilly Hicks for Hollisterco.com (bra) Monki.come (panties) / Polyvore.com


Beyoncé announced she is pregnant with twins yesterday and has the internet going berserk. The superstar posted an image of her growing belly bump in powder blue Liviara panties while posing in a floral garden scene.

This is definitely a different look and a unique way to announce her pregnancy and will probably give expectant moms ideas for their next maternity shoot and make waves announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy!

To achieve this maternal floral look, you can get your own pair of Liviara lingerie panties for $95 and pair it with your favorite lingerie bra, or get a complete matching set for $300.

Soft femininity. Commanding presence. #liviara #lafw #liviaralive

A photo posted by Liviara (@liviarausa) on

Get a similar look with the burgundy colored bra for $20 at Hollisterco.com and the powder blue panties for $12.00 from Monki.com. You can definitely get creative with your next bundle of joy.

Playing with different colors, themes and backgrounds makes being an expectant mom that much more exciting! Congrats to the Carter family!

DON’T MISS:

JCPenney Won The Internet Via Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement

Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins

Beyoncé Is The First African-American Woman To Headline Coachella

Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

19 photos Launch gallery

Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Continue reading Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media


 

 

 

 

beyonce maternity look , Beyonce pregnant , get the look , liviara lingerie

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia’s Case Against Cyrus Is Getting Real
 2 hours ago
Kehlani Reacts To Having No. 1 Album, Shares…
 10 hours ago
Case Talks About ’90s Movie Soundtracks And More…
 11 hours ago
Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Reportedly Trashed in $200,000 Burglary
 11 hours ago
OH NO! Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Burglarized & Vandalized
 12 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Is Giving You A First…
 13 hours ago
Lauryn Hill Finally Issues An Apology For Her…
 14 hours ago
Is it OK to Uber your kids??
 15 hours ago
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 15 hours ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 16 hours ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 16 hours ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 17 hours ago
Too Cute: See More Photos Of Pregnant Beyoncé…
 17 hours ago
Watch: Here’s Young Thug’s Response to Gay Rumors
 18 hours ago
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Announce Children’s Clothing Line
 20 hours ago
Travis Scott Has Epic Fall At Drake Concert
 1 day ago
photos