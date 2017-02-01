Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

You Aren’t Alone: Research Says 1 In 13 Women Suffer Through Painful Sex

If you are a woman who struggles with this issue, it's important to talk to your doctor about your symptoms.

10 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Happy couple lying in bed together

Source: Michael Poehlman / Getty


Sex, which should be one of the most pleasurable physical activities on the planet, can be really painful for one in thirteen women, according to the British Journal Of Obstetrics and Gynecology. 

The cause of painful penetration varies depending on the person. STDs, endometriosis, anxiety, lack of sexual arousal, or a previously traumatic sexual encounter can lead women to experience dyspareunia, the medical term for the condition.

For many women, vaginal dryness is the main cause of painful intercourse. Dr. Kirstin Mitchell, senior research fellow at the MRC/CSO Social and Public Health Sciences Unit at Glasgow University, and lead author of this latest paper, explains, “In the older age group, this is likely to be due to the hormonal changes in the menopause. In the case of the 16- to 24-year-olds, it may be about young women not feeling sufficiently aroused and therefore not lubricated enough, so that penetration is painful. Young women may then grow up thinking sex hurts.”

Instead of suffering in silence, it is recommended that women talk to their general practitioner to pinpoint the source of the pain, since causes can be so varied.

Mitchell recommends that schools extend their sexual education courses to include healthy communication between partners.

“Trust and respect are key foundations for good sex,” she told The Guardian.

SOURCE: The Guardian

 

MORE SEX & LOVE

Turn Your Sex Life All The Way Up With Our 28 Days Of Sex Challenge

Vaginal Dryness? Low Libido? Here’s How Hormones Affect Our Sex Drive

Equality Is The New Sexy: Studies Show Sharing Housework With Your Partner Leads To A Better Sex Life

Better Sex , PAINFUL , sex

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading You Aren’t Alone: Research Says 1 In 13 Women Suffer Through Painful Sex

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Get To Know Nick Grant: From ‘Power Rangers’…
 7 hours ago
Ready To Speak Out: Kim Kardashian Testifies In…
 9 hours ago
Here’s What Bruno Mars Thinks About Black People…
 10 hours ago
Beyoncé Announces Pregnancy — With A Surprise Twist!…
 11 hours ago
Nicki Minaj Reuniting With Drake & Lil Wayne…
 13 hours ago
Chris Brown Admits He’s Not Above Stalking Women
 15 hours ago
50 Cent Files $32 Million Lawsuit Against His…
 15 hours ago
Kirk Franklin Goes In On A Twitter Troll…
 15 hours ago
Akon’s Thoughts About Donald Trump Might Shock You
 15 hours ago
We Day California
BIG SEAN “MOVES” ON ‘ELLEN’
 16 hours ago
2015 BET Awards - Press Room
KEYSHIA COLE, REMY MA & FRENCH MONTANA “YOU”…
 17 hours ago
Celebrating Black History Month 2017
 18 hours ago
BET Greenlights Pilot For Series Based On Nas’ Life
 19 hours ago
Salma Hayek and Jessica Williams Had The Uncomfortable…
 1 day ago
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Bruno Mars Covers ‘Latina,’ Talks Race, Musical Influences…
 1 day ago
T.I.’s Bodyguard Attacked During Recent Show In Canada
 1 day ago
photos