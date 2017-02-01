Entertainment News
Nicki Minaj Reuniting With Drake & Lil Wayne Feels Just Like Old Times

She's back and she's better.

2 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj

Crew love is back in full effect for Nicki Minaj and the Young Money team.

The Head Barb in Charge posted a caption-less photo of herself and Drake, looking as if they didn’t have beef for almost two years. As you may recall, Nicki distanced herself from her YMCMB crew after getting with Meek Mill back in 2014.

But according to TMZ, Drake was the one who initiated the reunion with Nicki. Sources say Drizzy saw an ESPN segment earlier this month that featured Lil Wayne and Nicki and he immediately called Mack Maine, and said, “Why didn’t you tell me the family is back?” Mack instantly set up a meeting for the crew and Drake hopped on a jet to Miami on January 12 to sit down with Nicki and Wayne. The photo she posted was taken during that meeting.

#TheBIG3 #YoungMoney 🎀 ~ 📸: @mackmaine4president

Nicki announced her split from Meek Mill on January 5, which means she linked up with Drake and Wayne just one week later.

New year, new moves, but no new friends.

photos