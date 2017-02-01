News & Gossip
A White Privilege Essay Contest Sparked Major Outrage In Connecticut

The suburban town claims no racism exists there.

In this day and age with Donald Trump as the leader of the free world, it’s not uncommon to be confronted with the topic of race.

But one Connecticut town is not here for a new student essay contest on the topic of White privilege. The Daily Mail reports that the residents of the overwhelmingly White coastal town of Westport have complained that the question prompt wrongly suggests racial tensions exist in their affluent town.

The question for the essay, put out by the town’s diversity council, states, “In 1,000 words or less, describe how you understand the term ‘white privilege’. To what extent do you think this privilege exists? What impact do you think it has had in your life – whatever your racial or ethnic identity – and in our society more broadly?”

Resident Bari Reiner, 72, says the question is offensive because the town welcomes anybody who can afford to live here. He told reporters, “It’s an open town. There are no barricades here. Nobody says if you’re black or whatever, you can’t move here.”

However, Bert Dovo, a White father-of-two, said, “I like the idea to get it out there so kids can talk about it and embrace it.”

The winner of the annual contest’s $1,000 top prize will be announced on April 3. Thoughts?

