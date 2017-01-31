Wale Is Fed Up With The Music Industry: ‘They’ll Kill You & Then Worship You’

Wale seemed pretty fed up over the weekend – with the media, the music industry and everything in between.
In a telling yet mysterious Instagram post, he told his followers how tired he is. Since deleted, the message went as follows: “Tired . I’m tired . I tried this music industry will take your soul then make you want to leave … niggas don’t respect humble niggas don’t respect intelligence … they’ll ask for “this or that” and you deliver it they’ll say it never happened”
“Let me air out some people .. it’ll make headlines,” he adds. “Let me uplift some people it’ll get buried quicker than u can say ‘leanmollyxan’ .. they’ll kill you and then worship you when you gone.”
He also tweeted:
We’re hoping he’s feeling better. Sounds like he was having just one of those days.
Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session In New York City
17 photos Launch gallery
Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session In New York City
1. Rick Ross & WaleSource:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 1 of 17
2. DJ Drama & Rick RossSource:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 2 of 17
3. Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session At Tom's Restaurant In New York City.Source:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 3 of 17
4. MissInfo, Elliott Wilson, & WaleSource:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 4 of 17
5. Elliott Wilson & WaleSource:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 5 of 17
6. Wale Discussing His New Album With Elliott Wilson.Source:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 6 of 17
7. Rick Ross Supporting Wale's Listening Session.Source:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 7 of 17
8. Sharing A Few Laughs.Source:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 8 of 17
9. Elliott Wilson & DJ DramaSource:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 9 of 17
10. Elliott WIison & Peter RosenbergSource:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 10 of 17
11. Tom's RestaurantSource:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 11 of 17
12. Tom's RestaurantSource:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 12 of 17
13. Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session At Tom's Restaurant In New York City.Source:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 13 of 17
14. Wale Invades The Seinfeld Cafe.Source:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 14 of 17
15. Wale & Elliott WilsonSource:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 15 of 17
16. Wale Explaining "The Album About Nothing."Source:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 16 of 17
17. Rick Ross Offering A Few Kind Words To Wale.Source:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 17 of 17
comments – Add Yours