Wale Is Fed Up With The Music Industry: ‘They’ll Kill You & Then Worship You’

He had to get a few things off his chest.

1 day ago

Wale seemed pretty fed up over the weekend – with the media, the music industry and everything in between.

In a telling yet mysterious Instagram post, he told his followers how tired he is. Since deleted, the message went as follows: “Tired . I’m tired . I tried this music industry will take your soul then make you want to leave … niggas don’t respect humble niggas don’t respect intelligence … they’ll ask for “this or that” and you deliver it they’ll say it never happened”

“Let me air out some people .. it’ll make headlines,” he adds. “Let me uplift some people it’ll get buried quicker than u can say ‘leanmollyxan’ .. they’ll kill you and then worship you when you gone.”

Sometimes you just need to #Vent! Sending good vibes to #Wale!

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

He also tweeted:

We’re hoping he’s feeling better. Sounds like he was having just one of those days.

