Congrats! Pharrell Williams & Wife Helen Welcome Triplets

Pharrell Williams has three more reasons to be happy.

E! Online reports that the musician and wife Helen Lasichanh have welcomed triplets into the world. Although neither the babies’ names nor sexes have not been provided, the couple’s rep revealed, “The family is healthy and happy.”

News broke that the private pair was expecting back in September 2016, when Lasichanh showed off her baby bump at a Chanel-hosted dinner to celebrate the brand’s new fragrance N°5 L’EAU, but the duo did not reveal they were expecting triplets.

Pharrell and Helen have been married since 2013 and are also parents to 8-year-old son Rocket Williams. The new dad of four is having a phenomenal year already. Along with the birth of his babies, the producer will also attend the 2017 Academy Awards, where his film Hidden Figures is nominated for Best Picture.

Congrats to the gorgeous couple.