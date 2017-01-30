Selena Gomez Makes It Instagram Official With New Boyfriend The Weeknd – Sort Of

Sorry Beliebers, Selena Gomez has totally moved on.

Rumors surrounding the singer’s new relationship with The Weeknd have been swirling ever since the two were caught making out in Santa Monica earlier this month. Selena’s lips on Abel’s was all the confirmation we needed to officiate their Hollywood romance, but for those who require the social media stamp of validation, the Revival singer hopped on Instagram earlier today and shared her first post featuring her new boyfriend – heart eyes emoji included.

In the short black and white clip, which Selena deleted shortly after posting, The Weeknd looks sexy in a camo hoodie and shades while staring off into the far distance.

Suddenly Selena’s lyrics “I’m so sick of that Same Old Love…” are a pinch more real. See below:

IG | Selena hat dieses Video von Abel bei Instagram gepostet und wieder gelöscht #GomezUpdate pic.twitter.com/DH7EBE1FRu — Selena Gomez News (@SelGNewsGermany) January 30, 2017