How Chicken Nuggets Came Between Rihanna & Azealia Banks

Save the chicken nuggets.

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
NOS Alive Festival - Day 3

Ole ragga-a-muffin rapper Azealia Banks is at it again, but this time she picked a social media fight with the wrong one. The Broke With Expensive Taste artist swooped down to defend Donald Trump and bash Rihanna for standing up for diversity amid Trump’s executive order that bans refugees from seven Muslim countries.

Apparently Banks saw something wrong with Rihanna using her platform to raise awareness around the issue and responded in several rants.

#AzealiaBanks comes for #Rihanna after she shares her thoughts on #DonaldTrump 's immigrant ban

Then Rihanna posted an Instagram caption aimed straight at Azealia Banks, who recently made headlines for claiming she slaughters chickens as a religious ritual.

the face you make when you a immigrant 🇧🇧 #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens.

Azealia then clapped back.

#AzealiaBanks responds back to #Rihanna

And didn’t stop clapping back…

Looks like #Rihanna and #AzealiaBanks are still at it 😩 #ClapBackSeason

#PressPlay: #AzealiaBanks made a video clap back for #Rihanna 😩😩😩 (view previous post)

But Rihanna shut her down with one post.

the face you make when you screaming in an empty room

At this point Azealia Banks is more famous for being controversial than making music. We’re still giving her the side-eye after that whole Russell Crowe situation. Sigh.

