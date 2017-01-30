News & Gossip
Tom Brokaw Says He Wouldn’t Have A Job, ‘If I’d Been One Shade Darker’

Watch.

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
President Trump may be waging a war against the media, but one of the most respected journalists of our time is celebrating.

NBC aired Tom Brokaw at NBC News: The First 50 Years on Sunday, a special highlighting and reflecting on his illustrious career. In this clip above, you can see Tom Brokaw getting emotional about race, saying, “If I’d been one shade darker, I wouldn’t have gotten any of those jobs.”

Sad that America used to be that place…and frightening that it may be returning there. 

photos