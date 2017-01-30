Gary’s Tea: Was Keshia Knight-Pulliam Wrong For This Post-Baby Move? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keshia Knight-Pulliam and Ed Hartwell‘s marriage went infamously sour last year, after they wed after just four months of dating. The two of them are now in the throes of a messy divorce, and to make matters worse, Ed hasn’t exactly been a supportive figure throughout her pregnancy.

You may remember that when Keshia announced her pregnancy, Ed wanted a paternity test and doubted that the child was his. Well, Keshia finally had the baby, and Ed was notified by his lawyer. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

