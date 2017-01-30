Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hip-Hop Spot: Why Women Should Stop Hating On Alicia Keys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

3 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Alicia Keys has been pretty busy lately, making headlines with new music and no make-up. But last week, she dropped another song in celebration of her birthday, showing that her sound has morphed some more.

While Headkrack is here for it, he notes that not everybody else will be, especially women who still haven’t forgiven her for being the other woman. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos