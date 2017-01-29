Entertainment News
Excited Aren’t We: Ray J And Princess Love Celebrate 6-Month Anniversary

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

We all have to find some joy in the midst of what’s going on politically. For Ray J and Princess, that bit of joy comes from renewing their vows on their six-month wedding anniversary.

As reported by TMZ: Sources close to the couple tell TMZ Ray surprised Princess Love last week with a private jet trip from London to Paris and a stay at the San Regis Hotel. We’re told he didn’t stop there… spending some major cash on another diamond ring too.

As for why they took it overseas? Ray’s scootEbikes have been flying off the shelves in multiple countries and he just competed on Celeb Big Brother in the UK (even though that was cut short)… so he wanted to do something international for his wife.

As you’ll remember, the couple got married in August and documented the entire process for Love and Hip Hop LA. In the months since Ray appeared on UK’s Celebrity Big Brother.


We’re happy they’re soooo happy. But hopefully this isn’t a conquest to score a VH1 spin-off.

photos