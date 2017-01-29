Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Doritos Hopes To Help Cut Down On Drunk Driving [EXCLUSIVE]

14 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Doritos chips have made an unexpected move and partnered up with Uber and Moms Against Drunk Driving in order to help curb drunk driving. Soon, the bag of Doritos you’re breathing over while you much away at the cheesy snack will be able to detect if you’re too drunk too drive. The logistics of the new venture are a little complicated to understand, however.

Could the Doritos bag actually work? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos