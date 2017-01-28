Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: The Fundraiser To Send A Member To Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

11 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
In Bernice Jenkins‘ church announcements, she says they’re taking donations to send one of the church members to the super bowl because this year’s game is especially important. Listen to the audio player to hear more on this in this exclusive clip of these Church Announcements!

Get the latest announcements from Bernice Jenkins here and listen LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

