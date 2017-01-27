News & Gossip
Who Gon’ Check Me Boo: Omarosa & Joy Behar Go At It On ‘The View’

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
44th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

It was a verbal slug fest of epic proportions on The View today when the always controversial Omarosa Manigault stopped by to eh, defend Donald Trump. Rolls eyes. And Joy Behar wasn’t here for it.

Omarosa, the director of African-American outreach for Trump’s administration, made many futile attempts to try to change the narrative surrounding President Trump.

According to Omarosa, who proudly admitted she was “excited” and “honored” to be apart of Trump’s administration, America would “have to agree that this first week has probably been one of the most productive weeks of any administration.”

Do we?

The intense show down continued when Omarosa tried to introduce her fiance, who had flown from a far to be in the audience. Joy interrupted Omarosa’s “romantic” moment, sending Omarosa for her big guns.

“Girl, I’m talking about my man,” she shot back.

Clearly none of the women were with the shade today. Who won the showdown?

