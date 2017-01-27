Who Gon’ Check Me Boo: Omarosa & Joy Behar Go At It On ‘The View’

Omarosa, the director of African-American outreach for Trump’s administration, made many futile attempts to try to change the narrative surrounding President Trump.
According to Omarosa, who proudly admitted she was “excited” and “honored” to be apart of Trump’s administration, America would “have to agree that this first week has probably been one of the most productive weeks of any administration.”
Do we?
The intense show down continued when Omarosa tried to introduce her fiance, who had flown from a far to be in the audience. Joy interrupted Omarosa’s “romantic” moment, sending Omarosa for her big guns.
“Girl, I’m talking about my man,” she shot back.
HU Staff: Jeroslyn Johnson @jeroslyndiva
Clearly none of the women were with the shade today. Who won the showdown?
