Rickey Smiley Explains Why Jazz In The Gardens Is For More Than Just Jazz [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley is hosting Jazz In The Gardens in Miami again this year! He is really excited about the line-up of top tier performers, from Common to Jill Scott that will grace the stage during an amazing weekend of music and food. Rickey, Headkrack and Special K talk about the experience they had when they saw RUN DMC headline years ago!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rickey Smiley says it’s the best event he’s ever been a part of! Click on the audio player to hear him explain more in this exclusive clip from “ The Rickey Smiley Morning Show .”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10am EST!

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Riles Up Ms. Janie With Outrageous Suggestions [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Wants To Write Up Gary With Da Tea For Being Messy [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Son Denounce Anti-Black Women Comments On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]