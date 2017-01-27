Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Chief Keef Can’t Stay Out Of Trouble [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Chief Keef was arrested this week for armed robbery and assault, as he and a friend allegedly broke into his former producer’s house and attacked and robbed him. Because of the home invasion aspect of the operation, Chief Keef will likely do time for it.

What is difficult to understand is the fact that a free, successful man like Chief, continues to do things that jeopardize his freedom. But Da Brat explains exactly why that is. Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

