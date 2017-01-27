Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Spirit On How To Tell If Baby Mama Drama Is A Reason To Walk Away [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Spirit came to the morning show studio and gave some excellent advice to listeners calling in when their relationship questions. One woman calls up after baby mama drama got between her and a man she had been dating for 3 years. When she felt disrespected, she decided to walk away. Was she over reacting?

Plus, a man calls in to discuss his discomfort with his girlfriend having friends of the opposite sex. Are his concerns grounded or is he just worrying for no reason? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Continue reading Spirit On How To Tell If Baby Mama Drama Is A Reason To Walk Away [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

