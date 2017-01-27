Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

EXCLUSIVE: Trina Addresses Being Shy, Love & Hiphop Miami Rumors and Waiting 5 Years To Drop An Album

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Trina never stopped making music, but her album list did come to a halt. That’s all about to change come April 2017 though when she releases a new album under her own record label. It’ll be her first project in five years. She slid through the studio to play Kelson a few tracks from the upcoming project and the smash-or-trash Urban Informer is excited!

After previewing the new music, Kels and Trina sat down to talk about the theme for the album, ideal collaborations, reality tv versus real life and more.

Press play up top to find out why Trina waited so long to drop an album, who’s going to be on it, what female rappers she’s rocking out to and whether or not she’s joining Love & Hip-Hop Miami.

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!


The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s

17 photos Launch gallery

Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s

Continue reading Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s

Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s

Trina

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams, sports, Venus Williams, Wimbledon, Tennis
WATCH Serena Williams Defeat Her Sister Venus Williams…
 6 hours ago
Apollo Nida’s Fiancé Shares Coupled Up Prison Photo
 6 hours ago
SEVYN STREETER IN THE 979 DALLAS BEAT STUDIOS
Watch Sevyn Streeter Talk ‘Girl Disrupted,’ Women Empowerment…
 1 day ago
EXCLUSIVE: Trina Addresses Being Shy, Love & Hiphop…
 1 day ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: This Is The Big Assassination We…
 2 days ago
Big Sean In Concert
BIG SEAN ON ‘THE DAILY SHOW’
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet
THE AMERICANOS, TY DOLLA $IGN, FRENCH MONTANA &…
 2 days ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 3 days ago
Paris Jackson Talks MJ’s Murder And Getting Revenge
 3 days ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint,…
 3 days ago
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 3 days ago
ATL Community Leader Greg Clay Addresses Poverty, Education,…
 3 days ago
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 3 days ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Disowned Her For…
 3 days ago
Jhené Aiko Explains “Hopping On The D,” Discusses…
 3 days ago
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark…
 4 days ago
photos