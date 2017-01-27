Janelle Monae, Lupita Nyong’o, Aja Naomi King And Ruth Negga Cover ‘Vanity Fair’

This beautiful and talented melanin display is wonderful!

4 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
With all of the recent #BlackGirlMagic that has conquered Hollywood lately, it was perfectly fitting to have some of the most beautiful black women and also talented black actresses, all grace the cover of a major magazine. Vanity Fair has made a bold stance with its latest cover that features a healthy dose of unbridled melanin.

Janelle Monae, Lupita Nyong’o, Aja Naomi King and Ruth Negga all stun on the cover of Vanity Fair and it is definitely a sight to behold. Covering the magazine’s annual Hollywood issue, that also features actresses Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams and more, the beautiful quartet of black women have all starred in some of the most critically and financially successful films of 2016.

As The Root reports, the gorgeous cover was shot by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz and features each actress in a couture gown that harkens back to the days of old Hollywood glamour. Negga and Monae (along with Stone, Portman and Adams) all star in recent Academy Award-nominated films, which were announced earlier this week.

The cover is a notable change from many past Hollywood issues that failed to include much diversity. The fact that these talented women of color were included this year proves to be a step in the right direction that Hollywood should continue in its quest for equality and inclusion.

You can check out the Vanity Fair Hollywood issue when it hits newsstands on February 7th.

 

