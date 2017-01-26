News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Detroit Father Shot, Killed In Front Of Son’s Elementary School

Tragic.

22 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Kids In A Classroom Using Computers

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


A father was killed in front of his son’s southwest Detroit elementary school just after dropping him off. Police are currently trying to figure out the shooter’s motive, but have a suspect in mind.

From MSN:

The shooting happened at about 7:50 a.m. ET outside Mark Twain Elementary in southwest Detroit, just after the child was dropped off at school, police said.

The boy did not witness the shooting, which happened after the child left the vehicle and went into the building. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was shot in the head.

The suspect reportedly fled after the shooting, which seems to have happened within the victim’s vehicle.

A suspect was sitting in the rear passenger seat of the car that the victim and his child were in, investigators said. The suspect got out of the vehicle — a black Nissan — and fled after the shooting.

The male suspect, in his 20s, is black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and about 180 pounds, police said

“I just can’t believe that someone would do this at a school, where there’s plenty of kids,” said one woman who often witnessed the victim dropping his son off at the school, but did not see the shooting. “(He) may have shot the bullet and it may have gone somewhere else.”

How incredibly tragic. We will continue to keep you updated as more news regarding this horrific incident surfaces.

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

13 photos Launch gallery

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

Continue reading Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

detroit , shooting

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean In Concert
BIG SEAN ON ‘THE DAILY SHOW’
 1 day ago
2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet
THE AMERICANOS, TY DOLLA $IGN, FRENCH MONTANA &…
 1 day ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 2 days ago
Paris Jackson Talks MJ’s Murder And Getting Revenge
 2 days ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint,…
 2 days ago
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 2 days ago
ATL Community Leader Greg Clay Addresses Poverty, Education,…
 2 days ago
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 2 days ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Disowned Her For…
 2 days ago
Jhené Aiko Explains “Hopping On The D,” Discusses…
 2 days ago
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark…
 3 days ago
'The Magnificent Seven' Premiere - 73rd Venice Film Festival
Oscar Nominations 2017: Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and…
 3 days ago
Sevyn Streeter All Grown Up & Disrupted? Exclusive Interview
 3 days ago
kehlani at 97-9 the beat
Beat Exclusive: Get To Know Kehlani [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
106 & Park Live
Remy Ma Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage
 3 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Remy Ma And Papoose Suffer A…
 4 days ago
photos