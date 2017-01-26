Jill Scott Teams Up With Hallmark For New Poetic Greeting Cards

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Jill Scott Teams Up With Hallmark For New Poetic Greeting Cards

The Grammy winner's new Mahogany collection offers “seasonal sentiments, encouragement and colorful lyricism.”

19 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
2015 Black Girls Rock! - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Singer Jill Scott is throwing her hat in the greeting card game. Enter: Hallmark’s Mahogany brand the “Jill Scott Collection.”

“The Mahogany brand is genuine, progressive and optimistic – values that are important to me and reflected in my music and poetry, and now, through my card collection,” the Grammy winner said in a recent press release.

“I was inspired by highlights within my own life – love, marriage, motherhood – in the writing behind these cards, and I am excited to be involved in a project that will give others another way to express their love to the people that matter most to them,” she added.

So exciting! #JillScottMahogany

A photo posted by Jill Scott (@missjillscott) on

And Hallmark is happy to have her!

“Ms. Scott is more than a singer, songwriter and actress – among other things, she is a busy mom and wife, like many Hallmark shoppers who cherish and celebrate the important relationships in their lives, and this card collection is a reflection of that,” said Philip Polk, Vice President – Multicultural Strategy, Hallmark Cards.

“Through this partnership, we were able to combine Mahogany cards’ messages rooted in inspiration, positivity and cultural connection with Jill Scott’s unique, bold and soulful editorial and design vision to create a one-of-a-kind collection,” he added

The collection offers “seasonal sentiments, encouragement and colorful lyricism” and features 20 cards for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, as well as cards celebrating graduation, friendship, love and support. And they’re pretty affordable, ranging from $3.99 – $5.59.

Jill Scott Valentine’s Day and Everyday collections are available online and at select Hallmark Gold stores and mass retailers starting this month.

Congrats Jill!

RELATED NEWS:

Poet Nikki Giovanni Wishes Trump Was ‘On A Plane That Crashed And Burned’

Barack & Michelle Obama Look Refreshed On Their British Virgin Islands Vacation

Petty Boots: Sherri Shepherd Puts Her Ex-Husbands On Blast Via Twitter

Hallmark , Jill Scott

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Jill Scott Teams Up With Hallmark For New Poetic Greeting Cards

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean In Concert
BIG SEAN ON ‘THE DAILY SHOW’
 12 hours ago
2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet
THE AMERICANOS, TY DOLLA $IGN, FRENCH MONTANA &…
 12 hours ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 1 day ago
Paris Jackson Talks MJ’s Murder And Getting Revenge
 1 day ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint,…
 1 day ago
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 1 day ago
ATL Community Leader Greg Clay Addresses Poverty, Education,…
 1 day ago
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 1 day ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Disowned Her For…
 1 day ago
Jhené Aiko Explains “Hopping On The D,” Discusses…
 1 day ago
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark…
 2 days ago
'The Magnificent Seven' Premiere - 73rd Venice Film Festival
Oscar Nominations 2017: Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and…
 2 days ago
Sevyn Streeter All Grown Up & Disrupted? Exclusive Interview
 2 days ago
kehlani at 97-9 the beat
Beat Exclusive: Get To Know Kehlani [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
106 & Park Live
Remy Ma Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Remy Ma And Papoose Suffer A…
 3 days ago
photos