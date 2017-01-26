Fort Worth Police Body Cam Footage from Violent Jacqueline Craig Arrest Leaked [VIDEO]

A new development in the violent arrest of Fort Worth woman, Jacqueline Craig surfaced this morning. Fort Worth Police Department body cam footage has leaked, revealing a clearer perspective of the events that took place on Dec. 21, 2016. FWPD Officer William Martin, a 36-year-old white man, was recorded on Facebook Live “antagonizing, assaulting and, ultimately, arresting Craig, a 46-year-old black woman, and later her two daughters—Brea Hymond, 19 and an unidentified 15-year-old.

On this day, like any concerned mother, Craig reportedly called for police assistance after a white, male neighbor choked her 7-year-old son in retaliation for allegedly “littering” in his yard. The neighbor did admit to “grabbing” the child by the neck, when officers arrived to the scene, however, Officer William Martin found the neighbors account more plausible than Craig’s according his statement to Fort Worth Police Internal Affairs.

Attorney Lee Merritt, Esq., legal counsel for the Craig family, received the below video recording and police department documents from a trusted anonymous source. Texas state laws legally entitle the Craig family to complete investigative files, records and recordings of this incident and any involved officers. Merritt reports, FWPD has denied and/or delayed several requests to provide this information.

Furthermore, the neighbor’s admission to the officer has been “repeatedly” denied by FWPD. The Department has also declined to press charges against the neighbor to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Though the initial Facebook Live video from nearby witnesses showed a great deal of the incident, the newly released body cam footage paints a clearer picture. The footage shows Martin using excessive force to get Hymond, 19, to answer his questions by twisting the teen’s handcuffed arms above her head.

WARNING: This content is graphic and violent. Viewer discretion advised.

Political activist Shaun King, took to his popular Facebook page to summarize what this video represents to the case and the greater discussion of police-community relations. His thoughts:

Now, with this video, we learn:

This footage shows for the first time officer Martin speaking with neighbor who admits to grabbing child by the neck and forcing him to pick up litter.

Footage also shows what happens when Brea Hymond’s phone is taken by Martin. He demands her age and when she doesn’t give it he takes her handcuffed arms and twist them above her head in a display excessive force and use of pain compliance.

He brags that he is recording to but his is in HD. #InjusticeInHD

Martin False Affidavit

Before the facebook live video went viral Martin complete this affidavit for the magistrate judge that arraigned Craig and her two daughters. In order to justify false charges he lies about several facts clearly proven false by his body cam video. Martin states while he was handcuffing Jacqueline Craig, Brea Hymond pushed him. Brea Hymond never approaches Martin as she stands at a distance recording the incident. He further states Craig pulled away her arms and actively tried to resist arrest. This never happens.

He also states Brea Hymond pulled away arms resisting arrest, this never happened.

He further states Jacqueline Craig refused to identify herself, which she is seen doing in the video.

Misue of Force Investigation 8/6/2013

Misue of Force Investigation 8/6/2013 GO 504.01J(9)(d) – CED’s are prohibited from being used on any subject who attempts to flee or resist detention or arrest.

On 5-24-13, at approximately 0151hrs, Officer Martin deployed his taser to stop a fleeing subject.

Improper Taser Use Report

Officer Martin was the only one of six officers responding to black males on the roof of Dunbar HS to inappropriately deploy his taser in apprehending the students. Most supervisors justified the misuse of weapon, one captain spoke up and described the misuse and referenced Martin’s history of use of force issues.

Captain Edwin Kraus states “Officer has to know that suspect is armed to qualify to use taser under d(1). Under d(2), just being in a “tactical disadvantage” does not appear to authorize taser use in this circumstance because suspect was just running and was 25 feet away during the 1st missed deployment, and about 23 feet away when taser made contact while AP was fleeing. The incident also does not fit the requirement listed under d(3). Please take appropriate action based upon officers’ history concerning use of force issues.”

Page 20 recommendation 26 adopted by FWPD

Martin IA Statement

establishes these weapons shouldn’t be deployed at fleeing suspects

-“The W/M stated that a child had thrown a piece of trash in his yard. The W/M approached the child and grabbed his arm and told him to pick up the trash. When the child refused, the W/M grabbed the child by the back of the neck and demanded that the child pick up the trash.”

This admission to officer Martin has been repeatedly denied by the FWPD.

The FWPD declined to refer charges concerning the neighbor to the the District Attorney.

“I used my foot to push the younger daughter’s legs inside the vehicle so that I could shut the door”

