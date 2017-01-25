Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Algee Smith On Research He Had To Do To Dive Into “New Edition” Biopic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

14 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Actor Algee Smith plays Ralph Tresvant in BET’s “The New Edition Story,” a three part bio-pic miniseries about the legendary 90s R&B group. Algee explains why, despite his young age, he was more familiar with New Edition than you might think, and also discusses all the research he had to do to capture his character.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear Algee Smith dish about the exciting new project in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Details About The Cash Money Records Biopic [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Nick Cannon Explains Why The Richard Pryor Biopic Hasn’t Been Made Yet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Special K Pitches Ideas For New Biopics [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

‘The New Edition Story’ TV Series Screening

12 photos Launch gallery

‘The New Edition Story’ TV Series Screening

Continue reading Algee Smith On Research He Had To Do To Dive Into “New Edition” Biopic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

‘The New Edition Story’ TV Series Screening

algee smith , BET , biopic , Interview , new edition , the new edition story

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint,…
 10 hours ago
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 10 hours ago
ATL Community Leader Greg Clay Addresses Poverty, Education,…
 14 hours ago
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 17 hours ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Disowned Her For…
 17 hours ago
Jhené Aiko Explains “Hopping On The D,” Discusses…
 17 hours ago
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark…
 1 day ago
'The Magnificent Seven' Premiere - 73rd Venice Film Festival
Oscar Nominations 2017: Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and…
 1 day ago
Sevyn Streeter All Grown Up & Disrupted? Exclusive Interview
 1 day ago
kehlani at 97-9 the beat
Beat Exclusive: Get To Know Kehlani [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
106 & Park Live
Remy Ma Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Remy Ma And Papoose Suffer A…
 2 days ago
Sprint Buys Into Tidal at $200 Million &…
 2 days ago
Jake Gyllenhaal & Ryan Reynolds Set To Take…
 2 days ago
Rapper Soulja Boy Charged with Felony Weapon Charges
 2 days ago
Shawty Redd: Trap Or Die With Jeezy, Gucci…
 3 days ago
photos