Trump Threatens To Send Feds To Chicago Over City’s ‘Carnage’

President Donald Trump put Chicago on notice Tuesday that he would “send in the Feds” if the city fails to stem the “carnage” from its surge of violence, CBS News – Chicago reports.

He sent that message in a twitter post, in which he cited a 24 percent increase from 2016 in the number of shootings and killings:

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Mayor Rahm Emanuel welcomed federal assistance aimed at reducing crime, CBS reported.

The New York Times said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson issued this statement through a spokesperson:

“The Chicago Police Department is more than willing to work with the federal government to build on our partnerships with DOJ, FBI, DEA and ATF and boost federal prosecution rates for gun crimes in Chicago.”

The Rev. Jesse Jackson responded to Trump on Twitter, saying that Chicago doesn’t need threats but a comprehensive plan that includes job creation.

We need a plan, not a threat. We need jobs, not jails. #Chicago — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) January 25, 2017

Chicago saw a spike in violence last year that resulted in 762 homicides. The city’s 2016 death toll was higher than New York and Los Angeles combined.

SOURCE: CBS News – Chicago, New York Times

