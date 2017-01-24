Is Chrisette Michele Sincere About Reasons For Trump Inauguration Performance? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In the months leading up to Donald Trump‘s inauguration, Trump’s camp asked tons of legendary celebrities to perform at his inauguration, and just about nobody accepted. Many artists who considered it, like Jennifer Holiday, received responses from outraged fans that deterred them. Some, like Chrisette Michele, held their ground on their decision to go through with the performance.

It looks like she’ll continue to pay big for that decision; people like Spike Lee and Questlove were swift in speaking out about it. Chrisette took to her blog, however, to spell out her reasons for proceeding in the face of criticism. But when you look at what she has gained, versus what she is losing due to her performance, you can’t help but wonder whether her reasons her sincere. Click on the audio player to hear more from this Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

