Why Rickey Smiley Isn’t Done Making Amends For His Son’s Comments [EXCLUSIVE]

If you missed it, Rickey Smiley‘s son Malik got a lot of people angry when he said some disparaging comments about black women on “Rickey Smiley For Real.” Rickey was also very angry about it, and immediately had his son on the morning show to clear up what he meant and issue a sincere apology.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
But it doesn’t stop there. Even though the season finale of Rickey Smiley For Real is tonight, Rickey still has a couple things he wants to do to make things right. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Son Denounce Anti-Black Women Comments On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Had To Set Some Rules For “Rickey Smiley For Real” Producers [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Why Everyone Was Beefing With Gary With Da Tea On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Big Moments From "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 3 [PHOTOS]
21 photos Launch gallery
1. Rickey Smiley
Source:promo
1 of 21
2. Juicy
Source:promo
2 of 21
3. Jermaine Dupri
Source:promo
3 of 21
4. Tiny & Gary With Da Tea
Source:promo
4 of 21
5. Rickey Smiley & Malik
Source:promo
5 of 21
6. Malik & Rickey Smiley
Source:promo
6 of 21
7. Juicy & Gary With Da Tea
Source:promo
7 of 21
8. Da Brat
Source:promo
8 of 21
9. Juicy & Gary With Da Tea
Source:promo
9 of 21
10. Derek J & Gary With Da Tea
Source:promo
10 of 21
11. Craig
Source:Radio One
11 of 21
12. Da Brat
Source:Radio One
12 of 21
13. Rickey Smiley's Grandfather Ernest
Source:Radio One
13 of 21
14. Rickey Smiley
Source:Radio One
14 of 21
15. Gary With Da Tea
Source:Radio One
15 of 21
16. Da Brat
Source:Radio One
16 of 21
17. Rickey Smiley
Source:Radio One
17 of 21
18. Rickey Smiley & Craig
Source:Radio One
18 of 21
19. Rickey Smiley
Source:Radio One
19 of 21
20. Rickey Smiley
Source:Radio One
20 of 21
21. Da Brat
Source:Radio One
21 of 21