Why Rickey Smiley Isn’t Done Making Amends For His Son’s Comments [EXCLUSIVE]

If you missed it, Rickey Smiley‘s son Malik got a lot of people angry when he said some disparaging comments about black women on “Rickey Smiley For Real.” Rickey was also very angry about it, and immediately had his son on the morning show to clear up what he meant and issue a sincere apology.

But it doesn’t stop there. Even though the season finale of Rickey Smiley For Real is tonight, Rickey still has a couple things he wants to do to make things right. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

