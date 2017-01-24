News & Gossip
Actor Jay Bowdy Commits Suicide On Facebook Live

Check out the open letter from his grieving friend.

Terrible news for actor Jay Bowdy‘s family and fans.

On Monday, the actor tragically committed suicide in a Facebook Live video. There’s no word yet on what actually pushed Bowdy to take his own life, but in a letter to her late friend, a woman named Ruthlyn announced the news: “I feel like I have failed you as a friend and for that I am truly sorry. In the time we spent together, there were some true heart to hearts.”

She wrote, “I’m not one to express much, but I feel the need to because my heart is so heavy.  My open letter to you. Though I haven’t known you long, we built a relationship that was strong. I’m sitting here looking through our last text messages and trying to figure out where I went wrong, what I missed, what I could have done differently to have been there for you in your time of need.”

Ruthlyn added, “I will try to remember the good times we spent together and I will always remember our laughs and your smile.  I pray that you are resting peacefully.  I’m sorry I wasn’t there. The last text you sent to me was, “Be great friend” and I promise you that I will… for you and for me.”

At the end of his Facebook Live video, Bowdy went on to explain that he had his first child when he was 18 years old and got married when he was 25 years old. He and his wife welcomed four children together and he also had two kids from a previous relationship.

Keep Jay Bowdy’s wife and children in your prayers.

