News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Four Suspects Kidnap & Torture Chicago Teen On Facebook Live

The suspects reportedly cut, harassed, and tormented the victim.

6 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

This is terrible.

The kidnap and torture of a White teen by four Black suspects was caught on Facebook Live of all places. The suspects reportedly cut, harassed, and tormented the victim, and also shouted “Fuck Donald Trump” as well as “Fuck White people.”

From TMZ: “The victim is an 18-year-old from a Chicago suburb. Police say he is mentally challenged, and had been reported missing. He was found disoriented Tuesday, and cops later connected him to the disturbing social media clip … which led them to the suspects.”

“Police said the victim was a classmate of one of the suspects. He was held hostage for at least 24 hours and as long as 48 hours. Charges are expected to be filed in the next 24 hours,” Fox Chicago reports.

See the disturbing footage above.

SOURCE: TMZFox Chicago

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

Continue reading 12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

Fresh out of the hospital after an alleged <a href="https://globalgrind.com/4209966/hes-back-see-the-first-photo-of-kanye-since-being-released-from-the-hospital/">psychotic breakdown</a>, <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/kanye-west"><strong>Kanye West</strong></a> went from brunette to blond and more importantly, hit up <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/donald-trump"><strong>Trump</strong></a&gt; Tower in NYC for a meeting with our infamous President-elect. Here's what the Internet had to say...

Facebook Live , kidnapping

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Guess Who’s Standing By Kim Burrell’s Hateful Comments…
 8 hours ago
Barack Obama Invites Beyonce & Jay Z, Usher…
 10 hours ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 18 hours ago
Don’t Expect To See Janet Jackson’s Baby Until…
 23 hours ago
Here’s How Fabolous Feels About Soulja Boy’s Gangster Antics
 23 hours ago
2015 MORE Impact Awards Luncheon
Michelle Obama Will Make Her Final Talk Show…
 1 day ago
We Day California
Big Sean Shows Off a Few “Moves” In…
 1 day ago
Dear Kim Burrell: Your Heart’s Not Right
 1 day ago
NO SHAME: Mariah Carey Hits Up Expensive Colorado…
 1 day ago
Brandy Clears Up Her True Feelings About Beyoncé
 1 day ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Had A Change Of Heart…
 1 day ago
15 Performances We’d Like to See at Donald…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: Fight Breaks Out At Comedian Ricky…
 1 day ago
Watch Vivica Fox Get Emotional While Discussing 50 Cent
 1 day ago
This NBA Star Accused Shaquille O’Neal Of Cooning
 1 day ago
SMH: Man Attempts To Attack Snoop Dogg At…
 1 day ago
photos